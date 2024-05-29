Mammograms Can Reveal Heart Issues

Your annual mammogram screening may give you a heads-up on your heart disease risk. Digital breast X-rays detect build-up of calcium in the arteries of your breasts, an early sign of heart disease. These white areas — known as breast arterial calcification (BAC) — are markers of hardening in the arteries and tend to go along with Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and inflammation.

Researchers reviewed health records of more than 5,000 women ages 60 to 79 who underwent one or more mammogram screenings. None of these women had a history of heart disease or breast cancer when the study began. They were followed for about 6.5 years.

Those whose mammogram showed breast arterial calcifications were 51 percent more likely to develop heart disease or have a stroke compared to women without calcium buildup in their arteries.

In addition, women with calcium buildup were 23 percent more likely to develop any type of heart or vascular disorder, including heart disease, stroke, heart failure and related diseases.

Although reporting of BAC levels is not mandatory, radiologists should include this information in their report. This information can be obtained during a routine mammogram screening, at no extra cost or radiation exposure.