WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: mammograms | cancer | diabetes | dr. crandall
OPINION

Mammograms Can Reveal Heart Issues

Chauncey Crandall, M.D. By Wednesday, 29 May 2024 04:34 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

Your annual mammogram screening may give you a heads-up on your heart disease risk. Digital breast X-rays detect build-up of calcium in the arteries of your breasts, an early sign of heart disease. These white areas — known as breast arterial calcification (BAC) — are markers of hardening in the arteries and tend to go along with Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and inflammation.

Researchers reviewed health records of more than 5,000 women ages 60 to 79 who underwent one or more mammogram screenings. None of these women had a history of heart disease or breast cancer when the study began. They were followed for about 6.5 years.

Those whose mammogram showed breast arterial calcifications were 51 percent more likely to develop heart disease or have a stroke compared to women without calcium buildup in their arteries.

In addition, women with calcium buildup were 23 percent more likely to develop any type of heart or vascular disorder, including heart disease, stroke, heart failure and related diseases.

Although reporting of BAC levels is not mandatory, radiologists should include this information in their report. This information can be obtained during a routine mammogram screening, at no extra cost or radiation exposure.

© 2024 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Crandall
Digital breast X-rays detect build-up of calcium in the arteries of your breasts, an early sign of heart disease.
mammograms, cancer, diabetes, dr. crandall
198
2024-34-29
Wednesday, 29 May 2024 04:34 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved