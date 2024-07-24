How Loneliness Damages Health

Experts say that America was suffering from a loneliness epidemic long before COVID-19 nudged us even further into isolation. Neuroscientists explain that our brains interpret loneliness as a threat. When the brain perceives danger, it unleashes defense mechanisms such as hormones that trigger the “fight-or-flight” response.

These responses send blood sugar and blood pressure levels soaring, and heart rates increase to provide extra energy for battle against the stressor.

At the same time, our bodies manufacture extra inflammatory cells to repair tissue damage and prevent infection, but produce fewer antibodies to fight viruses. The very measures people employed to isolate from COVID-19 made them less resistant to the virus.

The paradox of the loneliness epidemic is that while people are more connected than ever through cell phones and social media, loneliness continues to rise.

One of the best ways to help a lonely individual is to ask them for help, notes Stephanie Cacioppo, assistant professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Neuroscience at the University of Chicago.

“For years people thought the best thing you can do for a lonely person is give them support,” she said. “Actually, we found that it’s about receiving and also giving back. So, the best thing you can do for someone who is lonely is not to give them help but ask them for help.”