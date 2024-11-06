WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

OPINION

Common Symptoms of Heart Failure

Wednesday, 06 November 2024 04:30 PM

Heart failure (also called congestive heart failure) is one of the most common complications a person can suffer following a heart attack.

It occurs when the heart becomes weakened and unable to pump enough blood to the body. This causes the heart to overwork, resulting in it becoming even weaker over time.

The most common symptoms of heart failure include:

• Shortness of breath and difficulty breathing with even mild exertion or while asleep

• Profound fatigue

• Persistent cough or wheezing

• Rapid weight gain and/or body swelling, usually in the legs and ankles

• Rapid heartbeat or palpitations

• Lack of appetite and nausea

• Angina (chest pain)

There are many ways to diagnose heart failure, but most important is the echocardiogram, a noninvasive test that uses waves to create a moving image of your heart.

The echocardiogram also provides a measure of your ejection fraction, which represents how strong your heart is pumping. A normal ejection fraction is 55 percent to 65 percent.

Wednesday, 06 November 2024 04:30 PM
