Heart Failure Action Plan

If you suffer from heart failure, you have to take the following actions every single day:

• Take your medications, and follow all of the instructions.

• Take your blood pressure each day and report any significant changes (either too high or too low) to your doctor.

• Restrict your fluid intake. Drink fluid only with meals and medications.

• Use no salt at all. This is also true for people at risk of heart failure; a study last year found high salt intake doubled heart failure risk.

• Stick to a plant-based diet. A new study on middle-age men found that eating higher amounts of protein was associated with a higher risk of heart failure, although there was no link with fish or eggs.

• Weigh yourself daily; if you’ve gained more than three pounds, call your doctor. Your medication may need to be adjusted.

Remember, a diagnosis of congestive heart failure is not a death sentence. You absolutely can beat it and live a long, healthy, and active life.