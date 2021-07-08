×
Newsmax Health | Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Heart Failure Action Plan

If you suffer from heart failure, you have to take the following actions every single day:

• Take your medications, and follow all of the instructions.

• Take your blood pressure each day and report any significant changes (either too high or too low) to your doctor.

• Restrict your fluid intake. Drink fluid only with meals and medications.

• Use no salt at all. This is also true for people at risk of heart failure; a study last year found high salt intake doubled heart failure risk.

• Stick to a plant-based diet. A new study on middle-age men found that eating higher amounts of protein was associated with a higher risk of heart failure, although there was no link with fish or eggs.

• Weigh yourself daily; if you’ve gained more than three pounds, call your doctor. Your medication may need to be adjusted.

Remember, a diagnosis of congestive heart failure is not a death sentence. You absolutely can beat it and live a long, healthy, and active life.

© 2021 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

