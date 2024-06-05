WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

OPINION

What Are Normal Glucose Levels?

Wednesday, 05 June 2024

To get an accurate plasma glucose reading, you have to fast for at least eight hours prior to the test. A normal blood glucose level is between 70 mg/dL and 99 mg/dL.

A reading of 100 mg/dL to 125 mg/dL implies prediabetes, while a reading of 126 mg/dL or higher indicates diabetes. Any glucose level over 100 mg/dL is cause for concern, and should be addressed through weight loss and lifestyle changes.

However, blood sugar can fluctuate, so a second test should be performed. The glycosylated hemoglobin (A1C) test provides an average blood sugar level for the past two to three months.

An A1C level of 6.5 percent or higher on two separate tests indicates that you have diabetes. An A1C between 5.7 percent and 6.4 percent indicates prediabetes. Below 5.7 percent is considered normal.

I can’t stress enough that you don’t need a glucose level approaching diabetes to experience the harmful effects of elevated blood sugar. I’ve seen many people with painful foot problems that are the result of nerve damage from high blood glucose, even though they were never diagnosed with diabetes.

Wednesday, 05 June 2024 04:43 PM
