Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Garlic Boosts Longevity

Chauncey Crandall, M.D. Wednesday, 25 February 2026

The Greek island of Ikaria is one of the areas National Geographic fellow and explorer Dan Buettner has labeled a Blue Zone — communities where people tend to live longer as a whole, often to the age of 100 or beyond.

The people in Ikaria live on average eight years longer than Americans, have half the rate of heart disease, and almost no dementia. One in three make it to the age of 90 thanks to a vigorous life, robust red wine, and a rugged terrain that draws them outdoors. But it’s the food, including garlic, that residents swear keeps them young and hearty.

The Ikarian diet tends to be mostly plant-based, with lots of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, beans, potatoes, olive oil, and of course lots of garlic.

Research shows that garlic is an excellent healing herb with antibiotic, anti-inflammatory, and antiviral properties. Scientists attribute its medicinal power to the sulfur compounds found in it.

Studies have shown that consuming garlic not only improves cardiovascular health, but may also prevent Alzheimer’s disease, boost athletic performance, and help you live longer.

© 2026 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


