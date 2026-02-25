Garlic Boosts Longevity

The Greek island of Ikaria is one of the areas National Geographic fellow and explorer Dan Buettner has labeled a Blue Zone — communities where people tend to live longer as a whole, often to the age of 100 or beyond.

The people in Ikaria live on average eight years longer than Americans, have half the rate of heart disease, and almost no dementia. One in three make it to the age of 90 thanks to a vigorous life, robust red wine, and a rugged terrain that draws them outdoors. But it’s the food, including garlic, that residents swear keeps them young and hearty.

The Ikarian diet tends to be mostly plant-based, with lots of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, beans, potatoes, olive oil, and of course lots of garlic.

Research shows that garlic is an excellent healing herb with antibiotic, anti-inflammatory, and antiviral properties. Scientists attribute its medicinal power to the sulfur compounds found in it.

Studies have shown that consuming garlic not only improves cardiovascular health, but may also prevent Alzheimer’s disease, boost athletic performance, and help you live longer.