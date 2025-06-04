Daily Exercise Lowers Depression Risk

Research has found that just 20 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity (MVPA) five days a week is associated with fewer symptoms of depression and a reduced incidence of major depression.

Scientists from the University of Limerick in collaboration with Trinity College Dublin revealed that those at risk for depression can benefit from a little daily movement. Researchers set out to determine the lowest amount of exercise needed to protect against depression, and how the findings are affected by having a chronic disease.

“There is no agreement on how much physical activity is protective for depression overall, or how this may vary among adults with the disease,” says Eamon Laird, lead author of the study and a postdoctoral researcher in the department of physical education and sports sciences at the University of Limerick. “We used 10 years’ worth of data from the Irish Longitudinal Study on Ageing which included information on depression, MVPA, and other key health-related variables, such as disease, lifestyle factors and socio-economic status.”

The study was the first of people over 50 who have conditions often linked to depression, including diabetes, heart disease, and chronic pain. These individuals benefited from just 20 minutes of physical activities, such as brisk walking, or biking.

Key study findings included that roughly 20 minutes daily of MVPA, such as brisk walking for five days weekly, was associated with a 16 percent lower rate of depressive symptoms and 43 percent lower odds of major depression.

When study participants exercised for 120 minutes daily, reduction increased to 23 percent lower risk of depressive symptoms and 49 percent lower risk of major depression.