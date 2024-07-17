Three Benefits of Edamame

Edamame beans, often served as an appetizer in Japanese restaurants, are chock-full of nutrients and disease-fighting power. One cup of edamame has only 180 calories, but has 8 grams of fiber to fill you up and a whopping 17 grams of protein.

These green powerhouses are also gluten-free and high in heart-healthy fatty acids. Here are three of the amazing health benefits of edamame:

1. Fights inflammation. If you are not a big fan of eating fish but still want to get omega-3 fatty acids from natural sources, turn to edamame. Not only are soy products high in protein and low in fat, they are also great for those who suffer from inflammatory diseases, such as arthritis.

2. Protects against stroke. According to The Beet journal, edamame is rich in folate, a mineral that has been linked to reduced cardiovascular disease because of its ability to lower homocysteine levels.

3. Promotes weight loss. Edamame is fiber-rich, which helps you feel fuller, longer. Fiber also slows the absorption of nutrients in the body, which helps you avoid a spike in blood sugar or a surge in insulin.