5 Ways to Lose Weight With Diabetes

People with Type 2 diabetes are almost always advised to lose weight, which can help manage and even reverse the disease. According to a study published in the medical journal The Lancet, reducing your body weight by even 5-10 percent can improve your heart health and help you control blood glucose levels.

Here are some scientifically proven methods to safely cut calories while not throwing your blood sugar levels out of whack, the way crash diets can.

1. Get to bed earlier. According to Harvard’s Nurses’ Health Study, women who slept five or fewer hours nightly had a 32 percent higher risk of gaining 30 pounds than those who got seven hours of sleep. Hitting the sack sooner also prevents late-night snacking.

2. Cook dinner at home. According to a study from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, published in the American Journal of Health Promotion, for every additional meal eaten out of the house, regardless of the type of eatery chosen, adults were likely to have a higher body mass index or BMI. You can better control the ingredients and portions of your meals if you do it yourself.

3. Start meals with a salad. By filling your salad bowl with non-starchy veggies such as spinach, lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, and green beans, you can eat your fill of these “free” foods and less of the more calorie dense portions. Studies show that this simple tip can reduce your overall intake per meal by 12 percent, according to research from Penn State University.

4. Eat a big breakfast. One study found that people with Type 2 diabetes who ate a large breakfast, an average sized lunch, and a small dinner lost 11 pounds in three months compared to people who ate six evenly spaced meals throughout the day. The latter group lost only three pounds.

5. Lift weights. Resistance training or working out with weights to improve overall strength and muscle tone can boost your metabolism around the clock. You actually burn fat and calories even when you aren’t working out. Researchers say resistance training can particularly help metabolic function in people with diabetes. Try adding weights to your workout routine or do simple push-ups at home.