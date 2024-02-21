×
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

dehydration | heart tissue | alcohol | dr. crandall
OPINION

Avoid Dehydration to Protect Your Heart

Chauncey Crandall, M.D. By Wednesday, 21 February 2024 04:32 PM EST

Summer may not bring the same increase in heart attack risk as winter, but there are some special hazards that are overlooked, generally because we’re having such a good time enjoying the warm weather that we may neglect our cardiac health.

The biggest risk summer brings is the danger of becoming dehydrated while enjoying the hot weather. Your body — including heart tissue — contains significant amounts of water. If you are out in the heat and sweating, your body will lose water, making you dehydrated.

When this happens, electrolytes (minerals such as potassium in your blood) become depleted. That can trigger atrial fibrillation, which may lead to serious complications, including stroke, or new or worsening heart failure.

Here are some tips for avoiding dehydration:

• Stay out of the sun during the day’s hottest hours, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

• Drink water throughout the day, and be sure to drink a glass of water before you go outside.

• Water is best, but you can alternate with juice, as long as it’s 100 percent juice with no sugar added. Sports drinks with electrolytes are another alternative, though not a substitute for water.

• Avoid alcohol and caffeinated beverages, which are dehydrating.

• Snack on fruits and vegetables, which are often high in water content.

• If you’re at the beach or pool, a dip in the water can cool you off and help retain hydration.

Summer may not bring the same increase in heart attack risk as winter, but there are some special hazards that are overlooked.
Wednesday, 21 February 2024 04:32 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

