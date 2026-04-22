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Newsmax Health | Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

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Tags: cruciferous | hypertension | vitamin c | dr. crandall
OPINION

Cruciferous Vegetables Benefit Hypertension

Chauncey Crandall, M.D. By Wednesday, 22 April 2026 04:23 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

A study published in the journal BMC Medicine found that cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli and kale lowered blood pressure better than consuming root vegetables such as sweet potatoes and carrots.

For the study, people who had slightly elevated blood pressure ate special meals for four weeks. The active group ate four servings of soup each day that contained 40 percent broccoli, 25 percent cauliflower, 25 percent cabbage, and 10 percent kale. The control group ate four servings of the same amount of soup that contained 40 percent potato, 40 percent pumpkin, 20 percent carrot, and 10 percent sweet potato. The participants consumed two servings of their soup at lunch and at dinner.

On average, the group of people who ate cruciferous vegetables had a 2.4 mmHg reduction in systolic blood pressure, which could mean a 5 percent lower risk of cardiovascular events.

Experts believe that while all vegetables contain fiber and important vitamins and minerals, cruciferous vegetables are rich in vitamins C, E, and K, which provide anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits that help regulate blood pressure.

Research also shows that cruciferous vegetables support gut health, blood clotting, and the immune system.

© 2026 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


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A study found that cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli and kale lowered blood pressure better than consuming root vegetables such as sweet potatoes and carrots.
cruciferous, hypertension, vitamin c, dr. crandall
192
2026-23-22
Wednesday, 22 April 2026 04:23 PM
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