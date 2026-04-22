Cruciferous Vegetables Benefit Hypertension

A study published in the journal BMC Medicine found that cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli and kale lowered blood pressure better than consuming root vegetables such as sweet potatoes and carrots.

For the study, people who had slightly elevated blood pressure ate special meals for four weeks. The active group ate four servings of soup each day that contained 40 percent broccoli, 25 percent cauliflower, 25 percent cabbage, and 10 percent kale. The control group ate four servings of the same amount of soup that contained 40 percent potato, 40 percent pumpkin, 20 percent carrot, and 10 percent sweet potato. The participants consumed two servings of their soup at lunch and at dinner.

On average, the group of people who ate cruciferous vegetables had a 2.4 mmHg reduction in systolic blood pressure, which could mean a 5 percent lower risk of cardiovascular events.

Experts believe that while all vegetables contain fiber and important vitamins and minerals, cruciferous vegetables are rich in vitamins C, E, and K, which provide anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits that help regulate blood pressure.

Research also shows that cruciferous vegetables support gut health, blood clotting, and the immune system.