WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: copd | heart rate | lung health | dr. crandall
OPINION

Air Purifiers Boost Heart Health With COPD

Chauncey Crandall, M.D. By Wednesday, 15 January 2025 04:26 PM EST Current | Bio | Archive

Having chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) can make it hard to breathe, affecting both the lungs and the heart. But research offers a possible solution: Using an air purifier helped patients’ hearts work better.

Researchers found that when people with COPD consistently used air purifiers, their hearts were better able to adapt their heart rates in response to daily demands, something known as heart rate variability (HRV), a key measure of overall heart health.

In fact, the participants who used air purifiers daily saw a 25 percent increase in HRV.

Study author Dr. Sarath Raju, who specializes in lung diseases at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore, said, “People with poor HRVs are at risk for a number of cardiac problems, such as heart attacks or a worsening of COPD symptoms. All of these things increase the odds of someone with COPD being hospitalized, which is of course something we want to avoid.”

The study also looked at the role of what scientists call ultrafine particles, tiny pieces of irritants in the air that people breathe. Raju and his colleagues found there was an association between the presence of these particles in a person’s home environment and a negative impact on lung health.

“This indicates that the indoor air environment plays an especially important role for people with COPD, and both doctors and patients should be aware of this information,” Raju said.

© 2025 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Crandall
Having chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) can make it hard to breathe, affecting both the lungs and the heart. But using an air purifier helped patients’ hearts work better.
copd, heart rate, lung health, dr. crandall
235
2025-26-15
Wednesday, 15 January 2025 04:26 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved