×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: coffee | ventricles | pvc | dr. crandall
OPINION

How Coffee Can Affect Heart Rhythm

Chauncey Crandall, M.D. By Wednesday, 13 March 2024 04:41 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

According the American Heart Association, coffee can cause the heart’s lower chambers, the ventricles, to skip beats. Researchers recruited 100 coffee drinkers and fitted them with devices to continuously record their health. Over two weeks, participants were randomly assigned to either drink as much coffee as they liked or to forgo it.

The researchers then tracked the changes within each person and between people that occurred when they were either exposed to coffee or went without.

The study found no evidence that coffee consumption created any irregular rhythms within the atria, the upper chambers of the heart. But they did find that coffee consumption could cause the ventricles — the lower chambers of the heart — to skip beats.

“On days randomly assigned to coffee, people exhibited about 50 percent more premature ventricular contractions [PVCs] — more early beats arising from the lower chambers of the heart,” said lead author Dr. Gregory Marcus, associate chief of cardiology for research at the University of California, San Francisco.

These PVCs are common and are usually regarded as harmless, he added. But if you’re concerned about the effects of coffee on your health, you should probably talk with your doctor, Marcus said.

Depending on your personal health issues, it might make sense for you to either drink coffee or abstain from it.

© 2024 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Crandall
According the American Heart Association, coffee can cause the heart’s lower chambers, the ventricles, to skip beats.
coffee, ventricles, pvc, dr. crandall
216
2024-41-13
Wednesday, 13 March 2024 04:41 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved