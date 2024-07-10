Certain Coffees Can Raise Cholesterol

People who rely on coffee for a pick-me-up may also see a boost in their cholesterol levels — especially if they sip an unfiltered variety, a new study suggests. The researchers found that among more than 21,000 Norwegian adults, those who indulged in several cups of coffee a day generally had slightly higher cholesterol than nondrinkers.

The extent of the difference, however, depended on brewing method. People who drank the “least filtered” kinds of coffee — made with a French press, for example — showed the largest cholesterol effects. On average, those who drank six or more cups a day had total cholesterol levels that were eight to 12 points higher than nondrinkers.

Espresso lovers were next, followed by women who drank filtered drip coffee (with no cholesterol effects seen among their male counterparts).

Brewing methods matter because coffee contains natural oils that can raise blood cholesterol. Researchers have long known that unfiltered coffees, by exposing the grounds to hot water for a prolonged time, contain more of those oils.

The findings, published online in the journal Open Heart, are based on more than 21,000 adults ages 40 and up who reported on their coffee drinking habits, exercise levels, and alcohol intake. On average, study participants drank four to five cups of coffee a day.

Those who indulged in boiled or French press coffee — six or more cups a day — showed the biggest cholesterol elevations, relative to nondrinkers, the findings showed.

Next came people who said they downed three to five cups of espresso a day. Their total cholesterol was roughly 4 to 6 mg/dL higher, versus people who did not drink espresso.

Finally, women who drank at least six cups of filtered coffee each day had cholesterol levels that were 4 mg/dL higher, on average, versus women who never drank filtered coffee.