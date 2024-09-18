WATCH TV LIVE

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

What Is Chelation?

The word chelation means “to grab” or “to bind.” Chelation therapy is a chemical process in which a synthetic solution — ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid (EDTA) — is injected into the bloodstream to remove heavy metals and/or minerals from the body.

When EDTA is injected into the veins, it “grabs” heavy metals and minerals such as lead, mercury, copper, iron, arsenic, and aluminum, which then become compounds that are harmlessly excreted.

The treatment dates back to World War II, when it was used as an antidote against arsenic-based poison gas, and for sailors who were exposed to lead-based paint on ships.

Today, chelation continues to be an FDA-approved method for those uses. But the therapy is no longer limited to toxic metal poisoning.

In fact, it has been embraced by alternative health practitioners as a means of treating many conditions, including:

• Heart disease

• Parkinson’s disease

• Alzheimer’s disease

• Cancer

• Macular degeneration

• Autism

As a result, the use of chelation is growing. According to the National Center for Health Statistics, more than 111,000 adults report undergoing the procedure each year.

