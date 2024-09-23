WATCH TV LIVE

Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Who Can Benefit From Chelation?

Wednesday, 25 September 2024

Jim is a 70-year-old man with advanced heart disease. He is also a diabetic, and has suffered greatly from complications of that disease — which can be deadly to the heart. Jim had already undergone cardiac bypass surgery as well as stenting.

But diabetes wreaks havoc on the rest of the body as well. So in addition to his heart problems, Jim suffered from severe peripheral vascular disease, which meant that the circulation in his legs was diminished. He also had a foot that was so ulcerated and impossible to heal that his surgeon was recommending amputation. Sadly, this is not an uncommon occurrence in people with longstanding, severe diabetes.

Jim was understandably distressed. “Isn’t there anything else that can be done?” he asked me.

I suggested he try chelation. And after 30 infusions, Jim’s foot had improved to the point where amputation was no longer necessary.

In addition to people with complications from diabetes, I’m inclined to recommend chelation for people who have inoperable heart disease — especially if they have severe symptoms.

However, I still reserve chelation for patients who have exhausted all other options.

© 2024 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 25 September 2024 02:52 PM
