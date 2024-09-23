Who Can Benefit From Chelation?

Jim is a 70-year-old man with advanced heart disease. He is also a diabetic, and has suffered greatly from complications of that disease — which can be deadly to the heart. Jim had already undergone cardiac bypass surgery as well as stenting.

But diabetes wreaks havoc on the rest of the body as well. So in addition to his heart problems, Jim suffered from severe peripheral vascular disease, which meant that the circulation in his legs was diminished. He also had a foot that was so ulcerated and impossible to heal that his surgeon was recommending amputation. Sadly, this is not an uncommon occurrence in people with longstanding, severe diabetes.

Jim was understandably distressed. “Isn’t there anything else that can be done?” he asked me.

I suggested he try chelation. And after 30 infusions, Jim’s foot had improved to the point where amputation was no longer necessary.

In addition to people with complications from diabetes, I’m inclined to recommend chelation for people who have inoperable heart disease — especially if they have severe symptoms.

However, I still reserve chelation for patients who have exhausted all other options.