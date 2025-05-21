WATCH TV LIVE

Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Tags: carpal tunnel | heart failure | dr. crandall
OPINION

Carpal Tunnel Linked to Heart Failure Risk

Wednesday, 21 May 2025 04:33 PM EDT

Research from Germany has shown that the common nerve disorder carpal tunnel syndrome (CTS) may be a harbinger for heart failure. In a study of 164,000 people, those 60 years or older who had the condition — which causes pain, weakness, and numbness in the hand and wrist — had nearly a 50 percent higher risk for heart failure.

Karel Kostev and a team led by Dr. Mark Luedde, of the Cardiology Joint Practice Bremerhaven at Christian Albrechts-University of Kiel in Bremerhaven, looked at about 82,000 German patients who were first diagnosed with CTS between 2005 and 2020 and the same number without CTS. In the end, no risk association of any kind was seen among patients under age 60, although Kostev noted that it’s difficult to put much stock in that finding given that heart failure is very rare among younger patients.

The research team did find a clear risk among patients 60 and up. In that age group, 6.2 percent of non-CTS patients were ultimately diagnosed with heart failure, compared with 8.4 percent of CTS patients.

CTS affects between 3 percent and 6 percent of adults, according to the American Academy of Family Physicians.

© 2025 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Dr-Crandall
Research from Germany has shown that the common nerve disorder carpal tunnel syndrome (CTS) may be a harbinger for heart failure.
Wednesday, 21 May 2025 04:33 PM
