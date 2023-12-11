×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: blood vessels | arrhythmia | heart attack | dr. crandall
OPINION

What is Sudden Cardiac Death?

Chauncey Crandall, M.D. By Wednesday, 13 December 2023 04:29 PM EST Current | Bio | Archive

Sudden cardiac death is the largest cause of natural death in the U.S. This cardiac event typically occurs when blockages in blood vessels — often caused by a blood clot inside one of the arteries of the heart — stop blood flow, which can lead to cardiac arrest, usually within an hour of symptoms.

An estimated 365,000 sudden cardiac deaths, or nearly 1,000 per day, occur annually outside of hospital settings, and nearly 90 percent are fatal. Of these sudden deaths, 70 percent happen in people’s homes, 18 percent in public places, and the remainder in nursing homes.

Though most people use the terms “sudden cardiac arrest” and “heart attack” interchangeably, the two events are different. A heart attack occurs when a blocked artery prevents oxygen-rich blood from reaching a section of the heart. If the blocked artery is not reopened quickly, the part of the heart normally nourished by that artery begins to die.

The longer a person goes without treatment, the greater the damage. The symptoms of a heart attack may be immediate and intense. But more often, symptoms start slowly and persist for hours, days, or even weeks before a heart attack occurs. And unlike sudden cardiac arrest, the heart usually does not stop beating during a heart attack.

On the other hand, sudden cardiac arrest often occurs without warning. It is triggered by an electrical malfunction in the heart, leading to an irregular heartbeat (arrhythmia). With its pumping action disrupted, the heart can’t get blood to the brain, lungs, and other organs. Within a matter of seconds, a person loses consciousness and has no pulse. If untreated, death occurs within minutes.

© 2023 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Crandall
Though most people use the terms “sudden cardiac arrest” and “heart attack” interchangeably, the two events are different.
blood vessels, arrhythmia, heart attack, dr. crandall
273
2023-29-13
Wednesday, 13 December 2023 04:29 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved