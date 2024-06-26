WATCH TV LIVE

Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Avocados Reduce Heart Disease Risk

Avocado toast has become a favorite breakfast of the healthy and fit. Avocados are rich in dietary fiber and healthy unsaturated fats, and are a good source of vitamins C and E, and minerals such as potassium. They are also naturally cholesterol-free.

Research now suggests they may help protect your heart. Researchers found that people who ate half an avocado twice a week had a 21 percent lower risk of heart disease compared to people who never or rarely ate the fruit.

For the study, researchers collected data on more than 110,000 men and women who took part in the Nurses’ Health Study (nearly 69,000 women) and the Health Professionals Follow-up Study (nearly 42,000 men).

They found that replacing half a serving daily of margarine, butter, eggs, yogurt, cheese, or processed meats with the same amount of avocado lowered the risk for cardiovascular disease by 16 percent to 22 percent. Substituting half a serving a day of avocado for olive oil, nuts or other plant oils showed no additional benefit, the researchers noted.

They also found the risk for stroke was not changed, regardless of how much avocado a person ate.

“This study provides further evidence that the intake of plant-sourced unsaturated fats can improve diet quality and is an important component in cardiovascular disease prevention in the general population,” said lead researcher Lorena Pacheco, a postdoctoral research fellow in the Department of Nutrition at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston.

© 2024 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


