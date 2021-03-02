Newsmax Health | Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Aspirin Helps Fight Cancer

Tuesday, 02 March 2021

New guidelines from the American Heart Association and the American College of Cardiology warn healthy Americans not to take low-dose aspirin for heart disease prevention because of the risk of bleeding.

I think that those organizations are wrong, because aspirin has benefits for both cardiac and cancer protection. The chief benefit of aspirin for heart disease is that it is an anticoagulant, which means it thins the blood, protecting against the formation of blood clots in the heart’s vessels — the chief cause of heart attack.

But aspirin is also anti-inflammatory.

Today, scientists believe that long-term inflammation may cause DNA damage that can result in cancer. This is why people with chronic inflammatory bowel diseases — such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease — face an increased risk of colon cancer.

Aspirin has a long record of benefits and safety. With the prospect of it impacting both of the top killer diseases in the U.S., I am not backing away from my longstanding endorsement of taking it daily.

And the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, which is an influential health agency, agrees with me.

Aspirin has a long record of benefits and safety. With the prospect of it impacting both of the top killer diseases in the U.S., I am not backing away from my longstanding endorsement of taking it daily.
Tuesday, 02 March 2021 04:41 PM
