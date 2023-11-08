×
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Tags: arthritis | pain | beta-blocker | dr. crandall
OPINION

Heart Meds Might Lower Arthritis Risk

Wednesday, 08 November 2023

Commonly used beta-blocker heart medicines may also reduce the risk of knee and hip osteoarthritis and pain, research suggests. Study co-authors Georgina Nakafero and Abhishek Abhishek, from the University of Nottingham in England noted that no “specific therapy exists for OA [osteoarthritis] and medical management focuses on analgesia,” but that “currently used analgesics have modest efficacy for OA pain, and drugs such as NSAIDs and opioids frequently cause side effects.”

The researchers analyzed data from nearly 112,000 people aged 40 and older in the United Kingdom, who began a first-ever beta-blocker regimen, defined as at least two prescriptions within a 60-day period. They were compared with an equal number of people who weren’t prescribed beta-blockers.

A beta-blocker prescription was associated with a reduced cumulative risk for knee arthritis, knee pain and hip pain consultations in primary care, according to the study. Two specific beta-blockers, propranolol and atenolol, were both associated with a lower incidence of knee arthritis and knee pain consultations.

Beta-blockers were also associated with a reduced risk of consultation for large-joint, lower-limb arthritis and related pain, according to the study.

Wednesday, 08 November 2023 04:37 PM
