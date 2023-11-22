×
Newsmax Health | Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Tags: angina | stroke | heart attack | dr. crandall
Microvascular Angina: Deadlier Than We Thought

Chauncey Crandall, M.D. Wednesday, 22 November 2023 01:50 PM EST

Microvascular angina used to be considered a fairly harmless condition that occurred mostly in women, but research has shown that it may increase the risk of heart attack, stroke, and death due to cardiovascular reasons.

The study, published in the European Heart Journal, looked at 686 patients on four continents, and during a two-year follow-up found events such as stroke, heart attack, and hospitalization for chest pain (angina) occurred in nearly 8 percent of patients each year.

Men and women were almost equally affected, and the prognosis was no different according to sex or ethnicity. Analysis showed that high blood pressure, previous history of coronary artery disease, and stable angina were all important and independent predictors of these major cardiovascular events.

Women had significantly worse quality of life than men, although they had a similar long-term prognosis; the researchers say this could be due to the effect of female hormones on pain perception.

Wednesday, 22 November 2023 01:50 PM
