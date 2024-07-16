WATCH TV LIVE

Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Walking: There's No Better Medicine

David Brownstein, M.D. Tuesday, 16 July 2024 04:32 PM

As reported in JAMA Network Open, researchers conducted a prospective study “to examine the associations of step volume and intensity with mortality overall and by race and sex,” followed up for mortality for approximately 11 years. Steps are an easy metric for both patients and physicians to discuss.

The authors of the study wrote, “Walking is an activity that most of the general population can pursue. It can also be accumulated throughout daily living, and may seem more achievable to fit into busy lives than structured exercise session.”

There were 2,110 participants in the study, ranging from ages 38 to 50. All subjects wore a wrist monitor and were followed for an average of 10.8 years. Step counts were grouped into low (less than 7,000 per day), moderate (7,000 to 9,999 per day), and high (at least 10,000). Compared to those who took less than 7,000 steps per day, those who took 7,000 to 9,000 had a 72 percent lower risk of mortality. Those who took greater than 10,000 steps had a similar mortality decline. Walking faster did not improve the risk.

Exercise is inexpensive and can help everyone. I have been recommending that patients exercise for more than three decades.

To get the benefits of exercise, you don’t have to go to a gym. As this study shows, any movement — including walking — can help improve your health.

Americans are out of shape because they eat a poor diet and do not exercise. If you have two working legs, you can get the benefits from walking.

If we all commit to walking 30 minutes per day, we would have much less obesity, diabetes, and hypertension, as well as a host of other illnesses.

© 2024 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 16 July 2024 04:32 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

