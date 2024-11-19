WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: walking | blood pressure | obesity | dr. brownstein
OPINION

Walking Lowers Blood Pressure

David Brownstein, M.D. By Tuesday, 19 November 2024 04:32 PM EST Current | Bio | Archive

Researchers from the organization Cochrane for Clinicians attempted to ascertain whether routine walking was an effective way to lower blood pressure. The scientists evaluated studies of walking compared with no physical activity to lower blood pressure. A medical literature search found 73 randomized, controlled trials that contained 5,763 patients ages 16 to 84.

Walking occurred in multiple settings, including at the patients’ homes, in the community, or on a treadmill. Subjects walked an average of 153 minutes per week for an average of 15 weeks.

The researchers reported that walking lowered systolic blood pressure by 4.1 mmHg, diastolic blood pressure by 1.8 mmHg, and heart rate by 2.8 beats per minute.

Americans generally do not get enough exercise. This is leading to problems with obesity, diabetes, and hypertension. Unless we make some changes, I fear our country will not survive the growing medical crises we find ourselves in.

I have long recommended that patients adopt some form of daily exercise. Walking is a wonderful way to exercise. Walking for 30 minutes a day is inexpensive, easy, and a wonderful way to improve your overall health as well as lower your blood pressure.

© 2024 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Brownstein
Researchers reported that walking lowered systolic blood pressure by 4.1 mmHg, diastolic blood pressure by 1.8 mmHg, and heart rate by 2.8 beats per minute.
walking, blood pressure, obesity, dr. brownstein
192
2024-32-19
Tuesday, 19 November 2024 04:32 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved