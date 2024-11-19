Walking Lowers Blood Pressure

Researchers from the organization Cochrane for Clinicians attempted to ascertain whether routine walking was an effective way to lower blood pressure. The scientists evaluated studies of walking compared with no physical activity to lower blood pressure. A medical literature search found 73 randomized, controlled trials that contained 5,763 patients ages 16 to 84.

Walking occurred in multiple settings, including at the patients’ homes, in the community, or on a treadmill. Subjects walked an average of 153 minutes per week for an average of 15 weeks.

The researchers reported that walking lowered systolic blood pressure by 4.1 mmHg, diastolic blood pressure by 1.8 mmHg, and heart rate by 2.8 beats per minute.

Americans generally do not get enough exercise. This is leading to problems with obesity, diabetes, and hypertension. Unless we make some changes, I fear our country will not survive the growing medical crises we find ourselves in.

I have long recommended that patients adopt some form of daily exercise. Walking is a wonderful way to exercise. Walking for 30 minutes a day is inexpensive, easy, and a wonderful way to improve your overall health as well as lower your blood pressure.