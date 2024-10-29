Vitamin E Inhibits Obesity

Over a 13-week period, researchers fed mice high-fat diets either along with or in the absence of tocotrienols, which are part of the vitamin E family. The treatment with tocotrienols inhibited fat tissue accumulation and elevation of serum cholesterol. Additionally, behaviors were improved by oral tocotrienols.

In the March issue of the journal Molecules, the authors concluded, “These results suggest that [tocotrienols] attenuate obesity via inhibition of body fat and serum cholesterol increase.”

As I have noted before, the most common health problem affecting Americans is obesity. This study found that a particular form of vitamin E (tocotrienols) helped prevent obesity by inhibiting body fat. I have used tocotrienols for years as an anticancer agent as well as a modulator of hormones. They are particularly useful for women who are suffering from menopause symptoms.

Of course, there is no miracle treatment for obesity. There is no substitute for eating a healthy diet and exercising. Most importantly, eliminate refined food products such as refined sugar to help maintain an optimal weight.