Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Vitamin D Helps Critically Ill Patients

David Brownstein, M.D. Tuesday, 21 January 2025

An article in the journal Critical Care investigated the effect of vitamin D on clinical outcomes in critically ill patients. It was a systemic review and meta-analysis of 16 trials with 2,449 patients.

Vitamin D supplementation was associated with a 23 percent lower overall mortality, 3.13 days shorter intensive care unit stay, and 5.07 days shorter duration of mechanical ventilation. Injectable vitamin D was associated with a greater effect on overall mortality than oral use.

I have been checking vitamin D levels for nearly three decades. Most patients are deficient, particularly in the wintertime when the risk of infectious diseases such as influenza and influenza-like illnesses are common.

Vitamin D is inexpensive and easy to take. Although this study found injectable vitamin D was more beneficial, I think taking an oral version is perfectly fine.

It is important to have optimal levels of vitamin D going into an illness. In the ICU, the gut may not function as well at absorbing vitamin D which would lead to the findings just described.

Optimal levels of vitamin D vary between 50 ng/mL and 90 ng/mL. Most of my patients take approximately 6,000 IU of vitamin D3 per day during the fall and winter months.

© 2025 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 21 January 2025 04:23 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

