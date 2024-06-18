Vitamin B12 Linked to Brain Health

Vitamin B12 deficiency is known to cause memory difficulties and dementia, particularly in older people. That’s because it helps maintain healthy nerve tissue. Therefore, deficiency results in the degeneration of nerve cells and tissues.

Because B12 deficiency causes degeneration of nerve tissues, it’s important to maintain high levels in the mid to later adult years. If deficiency persists for too long, the neurological consequences may not be reversible.

Studies have shown that vitamin B12 therapy does not reverse Alzheimer’s disease. Vitamin B12 is safe and effective for preventing neurological decline, improving energy levels, and enhancing brain function.

For elderly people, B12 shots can provide remarkable results, regardless of initial levels. I frequently use vitamin B12 shots in my practice, and I have taught hundreds of patients to administer injections on their own.

More information about vitamin B12 can be found in my book, Vitamin B12 for Health.