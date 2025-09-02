WATCH TV LIVE

Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

OPINION

The Importance of Folic Acid

David Brownstein, M.D. By Tuesday, 02 September 2025 04:32 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

Folate (vitamin B9) is an essential nutrient. We can’t live without it because our bodies require it for the creation of new cells, especially red blood cells, which have a 120-day life cycle. We need a significant amount of folic acid to keep this process going smoothly. It’s also crucial for DNA synthesis, the process that regulates cell division and growth.

Folic acid deficiency can lead to anemia, which is an underproduction of red blood cells that carry oxygen throughout the body. Therefore, a folic acid deficiency leads to oxygen deprivation in tissues, which can manifest as fatigue, brain fog, a sense of coldness, or weakness.

A poor diet lacking in fruits and vegetables can predispose a person to folic acid deficiency. Drinking too much alcohol can also lead to folic acid deficiency.

In addition, folic acid deficiency is associated with spinal problems such as spina bifida. It is needed in adequate amounts during pregnancy for the development of the baby’s skull, brain, and spinal cord — including prevention of spina bifida.

Folic acid has even been added to many grain products to prevent neural tube defects.

To activate folic acid in the body, it must be methylated. This means attaching a methyl group to the folic acid to form methylfolate, which is essential for optimal health.

