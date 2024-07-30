WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: viruses | influenza | vitamin c | dr. brownstein

A Better Approach to Viral Illness

Tuesday, 30 July 2024 04:15 PM EDT

Back in the 1990s, there were no conventional therapies for influenza-like illness. The best conventional medicine could offer to a person suffering with the flu was recommending rest and lots of fluids. That’s not bad advice, but I felt more could be done to help such a patient.

Tamiflu, a drug that is commonly used for the flu, was brought to market in 1999. It is widely prescribed for influenza infections even though the drug fails to work for the vast majority of people who receive it.

But the best this drug can offer a patient with the flu is a few hours of symptom relief.

Unfortunately, Tamiflu is associated with multiple adverse effects. In my opinion, Tamiflu should never had been approved by the Food and Drug Administration. I don’t recommend it to anyone. In order to help my patients overcome influenza-like illnesses, I had to develop my own protocols. And because so many die from the flu-like illnesses each year, any therapy that aids the body’s immune system when it is fighting such an illness should be welcomed.

I was aware that there was a great deal of literature concerning the use of vitamin C to aid the immune system when confronted with a viral illness. Vitamin C has both immune-supporting and antiviral effects — particularly when taken intravenously. And besides the possibility of loose stools, there are few side effects from taking vitamin C.

Reading old medical literature about vitamin C is fascinating. It makes clear that all doctors should understand this nutrient and its benefits for the immune system.

My medical school training provided little knowledge about vitamin C. On the other hand, my holistic training has provided a vast amount of knowledge, and it’s ongoing. My partners and I have been checking vitamin C levels in patients for nearly three decades.

The vast majority of patients do not have optimal vitamin C in their bodies. And when you see how the immune system depends on vitamin C to fight viral, bacterial, fungal, and parasitic infections, it’s easy to understand why so many Americans succumb to the flu on a yearly basis.

Vitamin C is found in high concentrations in cells that populate the immune system. Both aspects of the immune system — innate and adaptive immunity — depend on the vitamin to facilitate their activities.

In times of stress (such as a viral infection), vitamin C requirements increase, and vitamin C levels can decrease. This can further disrupt normal immune system functioning.

It has also been shown to fight sepsis, which is a serious infection that has spread to the bloodstream. I generally recommend taking 3,000 mg to 5,000 mg of vitamin C orally per day. If a person becomes ill, I suggest increasing the dose to 1,000 mg per hour until bowel tolerance is reached or symptoms improve.

© 2024 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Brownstein
Back in the 1990s, there were no conventional therapies for influenza-like illness. The best conventional medicine could offer to a person suffering with the flu was recommending rest and lots of fluids.
viruses, influenza, vitamin c, dr. brownstein
471
2024-15-30
Tuesday, 30 July 2024 04:15 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved