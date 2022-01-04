×
Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Bromide Inhibits Iodine

David Brownstein, M.D. Tuesday, 04 January 2022

When I talk to people about toxins, most assume that I’m referring to mysterious substances that are involved in manufacturing. But the home is also a source of many toxins that can negatively impact a person’s liver.

Bromide is a compound made from an ion of bromine along with other elements. Bromine is in the same chemical family as iodine. Bromide is a very toxic substance. In the periodic table of elements, both bromine and iodine are found in Group 7, a number of chemically similar elements called halogens. When halogens combine with other elements, they form compounds called halides.

The problem is that one halogen can competitively inhibit another. That means if a person is exposed to excess bromine, the body can accumulate that element at the expense of iodine.

Fluorine and chlorine are also halogens. Of these four, two are essential — chlorine (as chloride compounds) and iodine (iodides) — meaning that we can’t live without them. Fluorine and bromine (as fluorides and bromides) are nonessential. There’s no known therapeutic function for bromine for the human body.

In fact, the medical community has long understood that it is a goitrogen, which means that accumulation in the thyroid gland can cause a swelling, or goiter. Researchers have also found elevated bromide levels in patients with thyroid cancer.

