Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Another Class of Dangerous Drugs

Tuesday, 23 February 2021 02:07 PM

Suicides are occurring in the United States at epidemic rates. Although opioid abuse may be the leading reason for this increase, right behind those drugs is a class of medications commonly used for treating seizures, neuropathic pain, fibromyalgia, and anxiety.

A Swedish study published in the British Medical Journal analyzed data from 191,973 subjects who were prescribed gabapentinoids during the years 2006 to 2013.

During the study period, 5.2 percent of the subjects (10,026) were treated for suicidal behavior or died from suicide.

Obviously, far too many Americans are suicidal. And I have no doubt that the overuse of dangerous prescription medications is a leading factor in this epidemic.

This study found two commonly prescribed drugs, Gabapentin and Lyrica, increased not only suicide risk, but also other risks for bodily harm.

Conventional medicine relies on too many toxic drug therapies. You can add Lyrica and Gabapentin to the list.

Luckily, there are holistic therapies that can be used as alternatives to these drugs. A holistic healthcare practitioner can best guide you.

Tuesday, 23 February 2021 02:07 PM
