Another Class of Dangerous Drugs

Suicides are occurring in the United States at epidemic rates. Although opioid abuse may be the leading reason for this increase, right behind those drugs is a class of medications commonly used for treating seizures, neuropathic pain, fibromyalgia, and anxiety.

A Swedish study published in the British Medical Journal analyzed data from 191,973 subjects who were prescribed gabapentinoids during the years 2006 to 2013.

During the study period, 5.2 percent of the subjects (10,026) were treated for suicidal behavior or died from suicide.

Obviously, far too many Americans are suicidal. And I have no doubt that the overuse of dangerous prescription medications is a leading factor in this epidemic.

This study found two commonly prescribed drugs, Gabapentin and Lyrica, increased not only suicide risk, but also other risks for bodily harm.

Conventional medicine relies on too many toxic drug therapies. You can add Lyrica and Gabapentin to the list.

Luckily, there are holistic therapies that can be used as alternatives to these drugs. A holistic healthcare practitioner can best guide you.