Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Sugary Drinks Linked to Cancer Deaths

David Brownstein, M.D. By Tuesday, 04 February 2025 04:32 PM EST Current | Bio | Archive

In the journal Family Practice News, researchers reported a study of 934,777 cancer-free adults from the Cancer Prevention Study-II. The participants reported how many sugary drinks — including artificially sweetened drinks — they typically consumed in a day.

Over a median 28-year follow-up, 135,093 of the subjects died of cancer. Ingesting two or more sugar-sweetened drinks a day was associated with an increased risk of dying from colorectal and kidney cancer. Interestingly, consuming artificially sweetened beverages was linked to an increased risk of dying from pancreatic cancer.

When I was in medical school, pancreatic cancer was not a common diagnosis. You would only really see it in alcoholics, drug abusers, and the elderly.

Today, it’s not uncommon to see the illness in younger people who do not have alcohol or drug problems. And the prognosis for pancreatic cancer is not good in the vast majority of cases.

Perhaps the reason we’re seeing such a rise in pancreatic cancer is due to the overuse of artificial sweeteners, which have no place in a healthy diet.

Better to add sweetness with whole foods such as fruits.

© 2025 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 04 February 2025 04:32 PM
