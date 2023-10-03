×
Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Tags: sleep | dementia | hydration | dr. brownstein
Dementia Linked to Sleep Medications

Tuesday, 03 October 2023

As reported in the journal Sleep Medicine, researchers studied 6,373 adults ages 65 and older to see if there was a relationship between dementia and sleep medications. Those who used sleep medications five to seven days per week were compared to a matched group who did not use sleep medications. The sleep medication users were found to have a 30 percent greater risk of dementia.

Far too many Americans have sleep issues. And sleep medications are blockbusters for Big Pharma. Go into any pharmacy and look at the number of sleep medications that are sold over-the-counter, and you will realize we have a big problem going on.

These medications help people sleep by slowing down the electrical activity of the brain and by lowering anxiety. However, there are far too many adverse effects from the continual use of sleep medications.

I work with patients to improve their sleep quality by using natural methods, including eating a healthy diet, drinking water during the day to maintain adequate hydration, and getting regular exercise. I encourage them to exercise daily for 30 minutes. Exercise can be as simple as walking.

There are also natural substances that can improve sleep quality. These include melatonin, GABA, ashwagandha, serotonin, 5HTP, valerian root, unrefined salt, and magnesium.

People taking a sleep medication can use any of those methods to gradually wean off the drug. Believe, me, your brain will thank you for it.

Tuesday, 03 October 2023 04:23 PM
