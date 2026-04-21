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Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

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Tags: skin | temperature | hypodermis | dr. brownstein
OPINION

Hypodermis Regulates Temperature

David Brownstein, M.D. By Tuesday, 21 April 2026 04:27 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

The hypodermis is the bottom layer, the fatty layer, of the skin. You need a healthy hypodermis to cushion the internal parts of the body, such as bones and organs. If you fall, a healthy hypodermis can distribute the force of the fall, lessening the impact to the internal structures.

The nerves and blood vessels in the dermis come through the hypodermis to the interior of the body to transmit nutrients and information throughout the body.

The hypodermis also contains a large layer of fat that is responsible for regulating body temperature. This fat layer distributes heat throughout the dermis, which helps maintain a stable body temperature.

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Dr-Brownstein
You need a healthy hypodermis to cushion the internal parts of the body, such as bones and organs.
skin, temperature, hypodermis, dr. brownstein
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2026-27-21
Tuesday, 21 April 2026 04:27 PM
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