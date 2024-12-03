WATCH TV LIVE

Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

OPINION

You Need to Eat Some Salt

Tuesday, 03 December 2024 04:24 PM EST

Eating a low-salt diet is not easy. Salt tastes good. And we do need a certain amount to maintain healthy levels of sodium and chloride.

An editorial in the European Heart Journal titled “Salt: The Sweet Spot?” explored the topic of what is the best amount of salt to ingest daily. The World Health Organization recommends that adults consume no more than a teaspoon of salt per day, which corresponds to approximately 5 grams. The American Heart Association (AHA) recommends approximately half that amount.

The editorial reviewed studies that found a “J” curve related to salt intake and mortality. At lower and higher salt levels, mortality increased. Among individuals with hypertension, mortality increases when sodium intake is below 3 grams per day, which is similar to the amount recommended by the AHA. Mortality also increases with sodium intake greater than 7 grams per day. But for people without hypertension, higher sodium intake was not associated with higher risk, whereas intake of less than 3 grams per day was associated with higher mortality rate.

Salt is the second most common substance in the human body. You can’t achieve optimal health without an adequate intake. Low salt diets (less than 3 grams per day) only benefit two groups of people: those with congestive heart failure and those with kidney failure.

Salt levels can easily be monitored with regular blood tests. But it is important to ingest the right kind of salt: unrefined salt.

More information about salt can be found in my book, Salt Your Way to Health.

Tuesday, 03 December 2024 04:24 PM
