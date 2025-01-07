WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: protein | muscle | amino acids | dr. brownstein
OPINION

Do Protein Supplements Build Muscle?

David Brownstein, M.D. By Tuesday, 07 January 2025 04:24 PM EST Current | Bio | Archive

A study in the journal Sports Medicine performed a meta-analysis to assess the effects of protein supplementation combined with resistance training on body composition and muscle strength in the older population. Five studies were reviewed.

The authors reported that protein supplementation combined with resistance training was associated with greater increases in lean body mass and muscle mass compared to resistance training alone. But they found no differences in muscle strength increases.

“Protein supplementation associated with resistance training induces greater increases in lean body mass compared with resistance training alone. In addition, it is suggested that the use of protein supplementation enhances gains in muscle mass but does not promote greater increases in muscle strength,” they wrote.

Protein supplies the raw material for muscles and bones. It’s found in a wide variety of foods including nuts, seeds, and beans, as well as animal products. Protein is made up of amino acids, which are the true building blocks that support the structure of the body.

I routinely check protein levels in patients’ serum. When they are low, I counsel them on how to increase their intake of protein in their diet.

Far too many Americans eat a diet that’s high in refined carbohydrates and deficient of protein. The single best source of protein is in an organic egg, a single food source that provides all the essential amino acids.

An essential amino acid cannot be manufactured in the body, rather it must be taken in from the diet. A vegetarian or vegan diet is often deficient in protein.

A deficiency of protein leads to a wide variety of medical problems including osteopenia and osteoporosis, fatigue and weakness.

Protein supplements can be used, but I prefer my patients to get the protein they need through their diet. A healthy diet should supply an adequate amount of protein along with organic, pesticide- and insecticide-free food products.

© 2025 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Brownstein
A study in the journal Sports Medicine performed a meta-analysis to assess the effects of protein supplementation combined with resistance training on body composition and muscle strength in the older population.
protein, muscle, amino acids, dr. brownstein
312
2025-24-07
Tuesday, 07 January 2025 04:24 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved