Dangers From Pesticides

Insecticides made from toxic chemicals should always be avoided. Many contain fluoride and/or bromide as part of their chemical composition. You can usually see on the label what’s contained in the product. If you’re not sure, call the manufacturer.

Herbicides can also be very toxic. In fact, the most common herbicide in the U.S., called Roundup, contains the chemical glyphosate. It is used widely on crops including soy, corn, and wheat.

Genetically modified plants are designed to withstand copious amounts of glyphosate, increasing the amount of the chemical that makes it to your table. Gut bacteria are then negatively affected by glyphosate.

Glyphosate also disrupts the cytochrome P450 enzyme pathway in the liver, creating a cascade of problems such as inability to produce energy and detoxify toxic chemicals.

My advice is to not keep any pesticides (insecticides or herbicides) at your house, and to avoid eating food that has been treated with glyphosate. Of course, that means eating organic.