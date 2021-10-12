×
Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Dangers From Pesticides

Dr. Brownstein Tuesday, 12 October 2021 04:30 PM

Insecticides made from toxic chemicals should always be avoided. Many contain fluoride and/or bromide as part of their chemical composition. You can usually see on the label what’s contained in the product. If you’re not sure, call the manufacturer.

Herbicides can also be very toxic. In fact, the most common herbicide in the U.S., called Roundup, contains the chemical glyphosate. It is used widely on crops including soy, corn, and wheat.

Genetically modified plants are designed to withstand copious amounts of glyphosate, increasing the amount of the chemical that makes it to your table. Gut bacteria are then negatively affected by glyphosate.

Glyphosate also disrupts the cytochrome P450 enzyme pathway in the liver, creating a cascade of problems such as inability to produce energy and detoxify toxic chemicals.

My advice is to not keep any pesticides (insecticides or herbicides) at your house, and to avoid eating food that has been treated with glyphosate. Of course, that means eating organic.

