×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: ovulation | pregnancy | rhythm method | contraception

Rhythm Method Requires Precision

By Tuesday, 31 August 2021 04:44 PM Current | Bio | Archive

Ovulation is the event in a woman’s menstrual cycle when an ovary releases an egg. The egg then travels through one of the fallopian tubes toward the woman’s uterus for implantation. The egg will only implant in the uterus if it is fertilized by sperm.

The rhythm method of birth control refers to having sex during a “safe period” in a woman’s cycle. It can work, but it tends to be tedious and must be followed with 100 percent precision to be reliable.

To successfully practice the rhythm method, a woman must keep track of three things: cervical secretions, basal body temperature, and the fertile days of her cycle.

For the method to work, a woman must abstain from sex for a few days before and after her fertile time period. But one small miscalculation can lead to pregnancy with this technique.

My experience with patients using the rhythm method has not been great — which is to say that there have been unplanned pregnancies.

I do think a committed couple can successfully follow the rhythm method, but it takes a special person or a special relationship to practice this technique without mistakes.

© 2021 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Brownstein
The rhythm method of birth control refers to having sex during a “safe period” in a woman’s cycle.
ovulation, pregnancy, rhythm method, contraception
192
2021-44-31
Tuesday, 31 August 2021 04:44 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved