A Good Diet Can Save Your Life

A study in The Journal of Nutrition investigated the association between nutrient intake through diet and mortality in U.S. adults. The authors looked at data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES), which included 20,602 adults ages 30 and older.

Underconsumed nutrients were evaluated using the recommended daily allowance (RDA) or adequate intake (AI) measures. Higher intakes of vitamin E, magnesium, iron, dietary fiber, and potassium relative to the RDA/AI were associated with lower all-cause mortality.

Participants in the highest one-third of magnesium intake had a 22 percent lower risk of mortality from all causes, a 35 percent lower risk of cardiovascular disease mortality, and a 29 percent lower risk of cancer mortality compared to those in the lowest one-third of subjects.

High intake of vitamin A was associated with a 25 percent lower mortality from cardiovascular disease and a 24 percent lower risk of mortality from cancer.

A high intake of calcium was found to lower the risk of cancer mortality 28 percent.

There was no association between vitamin D intake and mortality.

The reasons our food has fewer nutrients are poor farming techniques, overuse of pesticides, and poor soil management.

Magnesium is a perfect example. Over the last few decades, magnesium levels in the food supply have declined, and more patients are deficient. Every cell in the body needs magnesium.

The American diet includes too many nutrient-poor choices that are overloaded with sugar and refined food sources. More information can be found in my book, The Guide to Healthy Eating.