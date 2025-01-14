WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: nutrition | magnesium | pesticides | dr. brownstein
OPINION

A Good Diet Can Save Your Life

David Brownstein, M.D. By Tuesday, 14 January 2025 04:32 PM EST Current | Bio | Archive

A study in The Journal of Nutrition investigated the association between nutrient intake through diet and mortality in U.S. adults. The authors looked at data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES), which included 20,602 adults ages 30 and older.

Underconsumed nutrients were evaluated using the recommended daily allowance (RDA) or adequate intake (AI) measures. Higher intakes of vitamin E, magnesium, iron, dietary fiber, and potassium relative to the RDA/AI were associated with lower all-cause mortality.

Participants in the highest one-third of magnesium intake had a 22 percent lower risk of mortality from all causes, a 35 percent lower risk of cardiovascular disease mortality, and a 29 percent lower risk of cancer mortality compared to those in the lowest one-third of subjects.

High intake of vitamin A was associated with a 25 percent lower mortality from cardiovascular disease and a 24 percent lower risk of mortality from cancer.

A high intake of calcium was found to lower the risk of cancer mortality 28 percent.

There was no association between vitamin D intake and mortality.

The reasons our food has fewer nutrients are poor farming techniques, overuse of pesticides, and poor soil management.

Magnesium is a perfect example. Over the last few decades, magnesium levels in the food supply have declined, and more patients are deficient. Every cell in the body needs magnesium.

The American diet includes too many nutrient-poor choices that are overloaded with sugar and refined food sources. More information can be found in my book, The Guide to Healthy Eating.

© 2025 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Brownstein
A study in The Journal of Nutrition investigated the association between nutrient intake through diet and mortality in U.S. adults.
nutrition, magnesium, pesticides, dr. brownstein
254
2025-32-14
Tuesday, 14 January 2025 04:32 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved