Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Multivitamins Improve Memory

David Brownstein, M.D. Tuesday, 24 June 2025 04:36 PM EDT

In The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, scientists reported the results from two studies that looked at the effects of multivitamin supplements on cognitive function. Compared to a placebo, a daily multivitamin/ mineral supplement was associated with significant improvement in memory recall at both one year and three years of follow-up.

The authors concluded, “. . . we estimated that the effect of the multivitamin intervention improved memory performance above placebo by the equivalent of 3.1 years of age-related memory change.”

Why would a simple multi-vitamin/mineral supplement result in improved memory performance?

Mostly because Americans are so deficient of basic nutrients that any increase can result in a dramatic improvement.

Over the last 50 years, medical research has reported declining nutrient levels in the U.S. population. We have suffered from that decline with more chronic disease.

This can be reversed by adopting a holistic lifestyle that includes eating unrefined, healthy food. Supplementing with a good multivitamin can also provide positive results.

© 2025 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 24 June 2025 04:36 PM
