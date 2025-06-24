Multivitamins Improve Memory

In The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, scientists reported the results from two studies that looked at the effects of multivitamin supplements on cognitive function. Compared to a placebo, a daily multivitamin/ mineral supplement was associated with significant improvement in memory recall at both one year and three years of follow-up.

The authors concluded, “. . . we estimated that the effect of the multivitamin intervention improved memory performance above placebo by the equivalent of 3.1 years of age-related memory change.”

Why would a simple multi-vitamin/mineral supplement result in improved memory performance?

Mostly because Americans are so deficient of basic nutrients that any increase can result in a dramatic improvement.

Over the last 50 years, medical research has reported declining nutrient levels in the U.S. population. We have suffered from that decline with more chronic disease.

This can be reversed by adopting a holistic lifestyle that includes eating unrefined, healthy food. Supplementing with a good multivitamin can also provide positive results.