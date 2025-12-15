WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: melatonin | muscles | brain function | dr. brownstein
OPINION

Melatonin Aids Muscle Recovery

David Brownstein, M.D. By Monday, 15 December 2025 03:27 PM EST Current | Bio | Archive

Scientists performed a systemic review of medical articles looking at the relationship between melatonin and physical performance. Eight observational studies including 152 male soccer players compared two groups: those who took melatonin and those who did not. Outcomes measured were oxidative stress, muscle damage, and inflammatory biomarkers. The dose of melatonin was 5 mg to 8 mg per day.

The study showed reductions in oxidative stress, muscle damage, and inflammatory biomarkers in the melatonin group. The authors wrote, “…melatonin seems to attenuate some of the effects derived from physical exercise . . . and since it has no potential adverse effects, it could be interesting to apply it in [athletes].”

Melatonin is a fascinating substance produced in the pineal gland in the brain. It is often referred to as “the sleep hormone” because its production peaks at nighttime. But melatonin has many other benefits.

As this study showed, it is a potent antioxidant and can help athletes minimize inflammation and muscle damage.

I use melatonin with many patients including those suffering from cancer. I find it improves brain function, benefiting focus and concentration. Melatonin levels peak at a young age and fade as we get older. Supplements can help those over 50.

Next day drowsiness and nightmares are infrequent side effects, but there is no toxicity associated with melatonin use in adults.

© 2025 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Brownstein
Scientists performed a systemic review of medical articles looking at the relationship between melatonin and physical performance.
melatonin, muscles, brain function, dr. brownstein
222
2025-27-15
Monday, 15 December 2025 03:27 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved