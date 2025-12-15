Melatonin Aids Muscle Recovery

Scientists performed a systemic review of medical articles looking at the relationship between melatonin and physical performance. Eight observational studies including 152 male soccer players compared two groups: those who took melatonin and those who did not. Outcomes measured were oxidative stress, muscle damage, and inflammatory biomarkers. The dose of melatonin was 5 mg to 8 mg per day.

The study showed reductions in oxidative stress, muscle damage, and inflammatory biomarkers in the melatonin group. The authors wrote, “…melatonin seems to attenuate some of the effects derived from physical exercise . . . and since it has no potential adverse effects, it could be interesting to apply it in [athletes].”

Melatonin is a fascinating substance produced in the pineal gland in the brain. It is often referred to as “the sleep hormone” because its production peaks at nighttime. But melatonin has many other benefits.

As this study showed, it is a potent antioxidant and can help athletes minimize inflammation and muscle damage.

I use melatonin with many patients including those suffering from cancer. I find it improves brain function, benefiting focus and concentration. Melatonin levels peak at a young age and fade as we get older. Supplements can help those over 50.

Next day drowsiness and nightmares are infrequent side effects, but there is no toxicity associated with melatonin use in adults.