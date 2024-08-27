WATCH TV LIVE

Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Elderly People Are at Risk for Malnutrition

David Brownstein, M.D. By Tuesday, 27 August 2024 04:37 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

In the journal Frontiers in Nutrition, researchers studied the association between poor nutrition and/or poor physical function related to mortality in hospitalized elderly patients. A total of 597 hospitalized elderly subjects with an average age of 84 were assessed for their nutritional status and physical function.

The scientists reported that patients with malnutrition or risk of malnutrition had a 116 percent higher risk of mortality. Furthermore, those with frailty had a 292 percent increased risk.

You would think malnutrition would be a thing of the past. But that’s simply not true. I’ve seen many elderly patients who are malnourished.

Part of the reason is that as we age, the urge to eat and drink diminishes. Many elderly people simply do not have the drive to eat. If they are inactive, the urge to eat and exercise diminishes even more.

It’s not uncommon to diagnose elderly patients with malnutrition even though they are living on their own. When I ask them why they’ve lost weight, a common answer is, “Because I'm not hungry.”

It’s important to ensure that elderly people have healthy food available and that they are encouraged to eat.

Malnourishment should not occur in America. We have enough food to prevent it.

© 2024 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


