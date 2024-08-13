WATCH TV LIVE

Magnesium Improves Blood Sugar Levels

David Brownstein, M.D. By Tuesday, 13 August 2024 04:26 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

As reported in the journal Nutrients, scientists performed a systematic review of 13 randomized trials to study the effect of magnesium supplementation for improving glucose metabolism in subjects at risk for or with diabetes. Specifically, the scientists sought to investigate the effects of oral magnesium supplementation versus a placebo on glucose and insulin sensitivity in participants.

Compared to placebo, magnesium supplementation reduced fasting plasma glucose in people with diabetes. In those at high risk for diabetes, magnesium supplementation significantly improved plasma glucose and insulin sensitivity.

I have been checking magnesium levels for more than two decades. Over this time period, I have seen a continual decline in magnesium levels. In fact, the decline has been so great that laboratories have adjusted their reference ranges for magnesium downward.

Magnesium supplementation is safe and effective for a variety of conditions including leg cramps, seizures, anxiety, insomnia, and muscle aches and pains. Doses of magnesium range from 100 mg to 400 mg per day.

Magnesium is best taken at bedtime for optimal absorption. It also helps calm the body in preparation for sleep.

© 2024 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


