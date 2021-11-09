×
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Lithium Reduces Crime, Increases Longevity

Dr. Brownstein By Tuesday, 09 November 2021 04:34 PM Current | Bio | Archive

Researchers in Texas studied 27 counties and found the rates of suicide, homicide, and rape are significantly higher in those where the drinking water contains little or no lithium.

This study also found that the incidence of arrests for opium, cocaine, morphine, codeine, and heroin were inversely related to water lithium levels; the counties with lower lithium in the water had more drug arrests.

The authors stated, “These results suggest that lithium has moderating effects on suicidal and violent criminal behavior at levels that may be encountered in municipal water supplies. These results suggest that lithium at low dosage levels has a generally beneficial effect on human behavior, which may be associated with the functions of lithium as a nutritionally-essential trace element. . . . [I]ncreasing the human lithium intakes by supplementation or the lithiation of drinking water is suggested as a possible means of crime, suicide, and drug[1]dependency reduction at the individual and community level.”

This study took place in 1990, yet the powers that be have done nothing about it. We need further studies on how low lithium levels affect criminal behavior.

Japanese researchers also found that low lithium is associated with an increase in suicide. They concluded that lithium supplementation could play a role in reducing suicide risk in the general population.

In fact, both depressed and bipolar patients have demonstrated major reductions in suicide attempts with lithium therapy.

Higher lithium levels have also been associated with increased longevity. Once more in Japan, scientists reported that in municipalities with higher amounts of lithium in the drinking water, there was a “considerably lower” mortality rate.

Animal models have also shown increased longevity with higher lithium levels.

© 2021 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


