Lead Poisoning Is Not Dead

You may think lead poisoning is a thing of the past. After all, the U.S. has spent untold amounts of money to remediate lead exposure from water pipes and house paint.

But lead toxicity still occurs. And surprisingly, it is found in many nutritional supplements. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) along with the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene investigated six cases of lead poisoning in New York City. In all six cases, foreign-born pregnant women were found to have elevated lead levels during routine prenatal visits.

The authors reported that the six women were using natural Ayurvedic supplements made in India that had lead concentrations as high as 2.4 percent. Several of the supplements also contained mercury and arsenic.

Prenatal lead exposure can cause damage to the brain, kidneys, and nervous and reproductive systems of the body. Lead can adversely affect neurodevelopment, decrease fetal growth, and cause premature birth or miscarriage.

Over the last two decades, I have found elevated levels of lead, mercury, and arsenic in many supplements, most of which were manufactured overseas or used ingredients from foreign countries. But I have also found elevated metal levels in American-made supplements.

One source of lead in supplements is calcium supplements made from bones. Bones concentrate lead. Wild game killed with lead-containing bullets can also be a source of lead exposure.

Lead and mercury are the two most common toxic metals I find in patients. A holistic provider can diagnose lead toxicity and help you design a chelation plan to rid your body of toxic metals.