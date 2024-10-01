WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: l-arginine | blood vessels | nitric oxide | dr. brownstein
OPINION

L-Arginine Helps Erectile Dysfunction

David Brownstein, M.D. By Tuesday, 01 October 2024 04:28 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

L-arginine is an essential amino acid that is produced in the human body from the amino acid L-citrulline. It is a direct precursor to nitric oxide, which helps dilate blood vessels, including those in the penis.

For a study in the Journal of Endocrinological Investigation, researchers looked at the effects of L-arginine supplementation on men with mild to moderate erectile dysfunction. Supplementation for three months significantly improved erectile dysfunction.

At the end of the study, 74 percent of patients with mild to moderate erectile dysfunction showed significant improvements.

It’s estimated that some 15 percent of men up to age 50 and nearly 50 percent of men ages 50 to 80 suffer from erectile dysfunction. Although drugs such as Viagra can treat erective dysfunction, L-arginine is a safe, effective, and inexpensive alternative.

I have found doses of 1,000 mg to 2,000 mg per day to be a safe and effective treatment for erectile dysfunction.

© 2024 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Brownstein
L-arginine is an essential amino acid that is produced in the human body from the amino acid L-citrulline. It is a direct precursor to nitric oxide, which helps dilate blood vessels, including those in the penis.
l-arginine, blood vessels, nitric oxide, dr. brownstein
153
2024-28-01
Tuesday, 01 October 2024 04:28 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved