Radioactive Iodine Therapy Is Not Safe

For more than 70 years, there has been a debate in medical circles about the safety of radioactive iodine treatment for overactive thyroid gland (hyperthyroidism). A study published in JAMA Network consisted of a meta-analysis of 12 prior studies that included 479,452 patients; it evaluated cancer incidence and mortality with exposure versus non-exposure to radioactive iodine therapy for hyperthyroidism.

The results showed an 86 percent greater risk of thyroid cancer in those treated with radioactive iodine, and a 2.2-fold increase in mortality risk. Specifically the scientists reported a 35 percent increase in breast cancer mortality in those treated with radioactive iodine, and a 14 percent increase risk in mortality from solid cancers. This study was reviewed in Family Practice News in October 2021 under the headline “Cancer risk after radioiodine for hyperthyroidism ‘small’: Meta-analysis.”

I have treated many hyperthyroid patients over the last three decades, and I have never referred anyone for radioactive iodine treatment.

Hyperthyroidism can be successfully managed with a proper diet, nutritional supplements, and iodine. A diet free of gluten and added sugar is very helpful for hyperthyroid patients. Correcting nutritional and hormonal imbalances is also useful. Finally, the use of certain nutrients such as iodine, magnesium, vitamin A, B vitamins, and vitamin C is very beneficial.

More information can be found in my book, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders.