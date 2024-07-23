WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: iodine | radioactive | hyperthyroidism | dr. brownstein
OPINION

Radioactive Iodine Therapy Is Not Safe

David Brownstein, M.D. By Tuesday, 23 July 2024 04:11 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

For more than 70 years, there has been a debate in medical circles about the safety of radioactive iodine treatment for overactive thyroid gland (hyperthyroidism). A study published in JAMA Network consisted of a meta-analysis of 12 prior studies that included 479,452 patients; it evaluated cancer incidence and mortality with exposure versus non-exposure to radioactive iodine therapy for hyperthyroidism.

The results showed an 86 percent greater risk of thyroid cancer in those treated with radioactive iodine, and a 2.2-fold increase in mortality risk. Specifically the scientists reported a 35 percent increase in breast cancer mortality in those treated with radioactive iodine, and a 14 percent increase risk in mortality from solid cancers. This study was reviewed in Family Practice News in October 2021 under the headline “Cancer risk after radioiodine for hyperthyroidism ‘small’: Meta-analysis.”

I have treated many hyperthyroid patients over the last three decades, and I have never referred anyone for radioactive iodine treatment.

Hyperthyroidism can be successfully managed with a proper diet, nutritional supplements, and iodine. A diet free of gluten and added sugar is very helpful for hyperthyroid patients. Correcting nutritional and hormonal imbalances is also useful. Finally, the use of certain nutrients such as iodine, magnesium, vitamin A, B vitamins, and vitamin C is very beneficial.

More information can be found in my book, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders.

© 2024 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Brownstein
For more than 70 years, there has been a debate in medical circles about the safety of radioactive iodine treatment for overactive thyroid gland (hyperthyroidism).
iodine, radioactive, hyperthyroidism, dr. brownstein
221
2024-11-23
Tuesday, 23 July 2024 04:11 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved