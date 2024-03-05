Curcumin Fights Inflammation

Curcumin, a compound derived from the Indian spice turmeric, has long been thought to have anti-inflammatory properties. In the journal Phytotherapy Research, scientists published a study on the effect of curcumin for lowering C-reactive protein (CRP), a nonspecific inflammatory marker. It was a meta-analysis of 32 prior studies on patients with autoimmune inflammatory conditions.

Compared to placebo, the use of curcumin was found to significantly lower CRP levels by 3.67 mg/L, and there was a significant anti-inflammatory effect of curcumin at doses less than or equal to 1,000 mg per day. Stronger anti-inflammatory effects were observed when curcumin doses were 1,000 mg to 2,000 mg per day.

Elevated inflammatory markers are never a good thing. People with elevated CRP (or other inflammatory markers) tend to feel terrible. Like all doctors, I was trained to give patients anti-inflammatory medications such as ibuprofen or prescription drugs such as Naprosyn to alleviate the problem. But nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) are associated with a host of adverse effects, including gastrointestinal bleeding and kidney failure.

I would caution anyone to not take an anti-inflammatory medication for a long time period of time.

Curcumin is a safe, natural option that will not only lower inflammatory markers but improve the signs of inflammation as well.

Maintaining hydration and eating a diet low in refined foods also helps reduce inflammation. Refined sugar is especially inflammatory.