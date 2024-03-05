×
Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Tags: inflammation | curcumin | nsaids | dr. brownstein
OPINION

Curcumin Fights Inflammation

David Brownstein, M.D. Tuesday, 05 March 2024 04:29 PM EST

Curcumin, a compound derived from the Indian spice turmeric, has long been thought to have anti-inflammatory properties. In the journal Phytotherapy Research, scientists published a study on the effect of curcumin for lowering C-reactive protein (CRP), a nonspecific inflammatory marker. It was a meta-analysis of 32 prior studies on patients with autoimmune inflammatory conditions.

Compared to placebo, the use of curcumin was found to significantly lower CRP levels by 3.67 mg/L, and there was a significant anti-inflammatory effect of curcumin at doses less than or equal to 1,000 mg per day. Stronger anti-inflammatory effects were observed when curcumin doses were 1,000 mg to 2,000 mg per day.

Elevated inflammatory markers are never a good thing. People with elevated CRP (or other inflammatory markers) tend to feel terrible. Like all doctors, I was trained to give patients anti-inflammatory medications such as ibuprofen or prescription drugs such as Naprosyn to alleviate the problem. But nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) are associated with a host of adverse effects, including gastrointestinal bleeding and kidney failure.

I would caution anyone to not take an anti-inflammatory medication for a long time period of time.

Curcumin is a safe, natural option that will not only lower inflammatory markers but improve the signs of inflammation as well.

Maintaining hydration and eating a diet low in refined foods also helps reduce inflammation. Refined sugar is especially inflammatory.

Tuesday, 05 March 2024 04:29 PM
