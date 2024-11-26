Vitamin C Fights Viral Infections

Vitamin C therapy was utilized during the COVID-19 contagion. Early reports from China stated that 50 moderately ill, hospitalized COVID-19 patients were treated with 10,000 mg of intravenous vitamin C (IVC), and severely ill patients were treated with 20,000 mg of IVC daily for seven to 10 days. None of the patients treated with IVC died, and most had their hospital stay reduced by three to five days.

After these findings were reported, the government of Shanghai, China, announced a recommendation that all patients with COVID-19 should be treated with high-dose intravenous vitamin C.

Here in the U.S., my partners and I have treated more than 2,000 COVID-19 patients using a protocol that included both oral and intravenous vitamin C. More information about this can be found in my book, A Holistic Approach to Viruses.

How vitamin C benefits a viral infection has long been understood. It helps reduce inflammation. That oxidative damage to red blood cells can impair their ability to carry oxygen to body tissues. This means that vitamin C protects red blood cells against oxidative damage and improves bodily oxygenation during an illness such as COVID-19.

If you or a loved one is ever in the hospital for major surgery or a serious health problem such as septic shock, I suggest requesting intravenous vitamin C. It is safe and effective for mitigating organ failure and other acute problems. There is enough research to back this up.

And if you are having any cardiac surgery, I recommend that you receive IVC — both before and immediately after the surgery.

It’s hard for me to believe that giving intravenous vitamin C to hospitalized patients is not already the standard of care. It should be.