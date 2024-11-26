WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: infections | vitamin c | covid | dr. brownstein
OPINION

Vitamin C Fights Viral Infections

David Brownstein, M.D. By Tuesday, 26 November 2024 04:33 PM EST Current | Bio | Archive

Vitamin C therapy was utilized during the COVID-19 contagion. Early reports from China stated that 50 moderately ill, hospitalized COVID-19 patients were treated with 10,000 mg of intravenous vitamin C (IVC), and severely ill patients were treated with 20,000 mg of IVC daily for seven to 10 days. None of the patients treated with IVC died, and most had their hospital stay reduced by three to five days.

After these findings were reported, the government of Shanghai, China, announced a recommendation that all patients with COVID-19 should be treated with high-dose intravenous vitamin C.

Here in the U.S., my partners and I have treated more than 2,000 COVID-19 patients using a protocol that included both oral and intravenous vitamin C. More information about this can be found in my book, A Holistic Approach to Viruses.

How vitamin C benefits a viral infection has long been understood. It helps reduce inflammation. That oxidative damage to red blood cells can impair their ability to carry oxygen to body tissues. This means that vitamin C protects red blood cells against oxidative damage and improves bodily oxygenation during an illness such as COVID-19.

If you or a loved one is ever in the hospital for major surgery or a serious health problem such as septic shock, I suggest requesting intravenous vitamin C. It is safe and effective for mitigating organ failure and other acute problems. There is enough research to back this up.

And if you are having any cardiac surgery, I recommend that you receive IVC — both before and immediately after the surgery.

It’s hard for me to believe that giving intravenous vitamin C to hospitalized patients is not already the standard of care. It should be.

© 2024 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Brownstein
How vitamin C benefits a viral infection has long been understood. It helps reduce inflammation.
infections, vitamin c, covid, dr. brownstein
284
2024-33-26
Tuesday, 26 November 2024 04:33 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved