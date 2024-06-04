WATCH TV LIVE

Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, editor of Dr. David Brownstein's Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation's foremost practitioners of holistic medicine.

OPINION

HPV Can Be Treated With Nutrients

David Brownstein, M.D. By Tuesday, 04 June 2024 04:43 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

Human papillomavirus (HPV) infection is thought to be a major cause of cervical cancer. In The Journal of Infectious Diseases, scientists studied whether antioxidants are associated with the development of vaginal HPV infection in women. The National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) was utilized to examine 11,070 women from 2003- 2016, looking for associations between 15 antioxidants and HPV infection.

Four antioxidant vitamins — A, B2, E, and folate (vitamin B9) — were found to be inversely associated with HPV infection. In other words, lower levels of those nutrients were associated with an increase in risk of cervical cancer.

Compared to women in the highest quartile of these vitamins, the women in the lowest quartile had a 30 percent greater risk of HPV infection. Serum albumin (a protein commonly measured in blood tests) was similarly found to have an inverse association with HPV infection.

“We identified five antioxidants negatively associated with vaginal… HPV infection in women,” the authors wrote.

HPV is a highly contagious sexually transmitted disease that is thought to cause genital warts and cervical cancer decades after the infection. Most premenopausal women who receive PAP smears at an annual gynecology visit are checked for HPV infection, which is very common. In 2018, there were approximately 43 million cases.

It most commonly affects young people, and most cases of HPV do not cause cancer. But one in 10 cases are thought to cause cancer.

The risk of HPV infection increases with more sexual partners. Those with weakened immune systems are more at risk. Being nutritionally deficient can lead to a weakened immune system.

For nearly three decades, I’ve been using high-dose folic acid in a dose of 5 mg per day to treat women who develop an HPV infection. It is rare that a repeat PAP smear does not show resolution of HPV infection with high-dose folic acid use for six months. Folic acid is safe and inexpensive.

To get the best results, I would make sure that other antioxidants such as vitamins A, B2, and E are optimized as well as albumin levels. A good holistic doctor can help you with that.

© 2024 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 04 June 2024 04:43 PM
